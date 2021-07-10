RioDeFi Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $1.10 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.52 or 0.00862013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005273 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,013,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

