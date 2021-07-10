Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 119,954.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 129,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6,259.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

NYSE RBA opened at $59.67 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.