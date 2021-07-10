Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $88.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.01.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

