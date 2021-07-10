Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.83. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,680,000 after buying an additional 119,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after buying an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,533,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after buying an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 1,199,043 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.