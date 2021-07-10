Rocket Vault (RVF) Achieves Market Cap of $618,137.23

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $618,137.23 and approximately $362,470.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00114221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00161471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.66 or 1.00274307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00954690 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

