Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCI opened at $53.56 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

