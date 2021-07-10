Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Rogers Communications worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,921,000 after acquiring an additional 761,928 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,357,000 after acquiring an additional 543,997 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,586,000 after purchasing an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $167,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

RCI opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.3981 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

