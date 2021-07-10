Route One Investment Company L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Herbalife Nutrition makes up 8.4% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned approximately 6.35% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $332,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 563,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.84. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

