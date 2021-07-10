Route One Investment Company L.P. Sells 444,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Route One Investment Company L.P. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,367,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444,500 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 12.1% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned about 0.41% of The Charles Schwab worth $480,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.55. 10,327,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,046,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $518,692.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,857.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

