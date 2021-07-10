Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

Several research firms have issued reports on RMG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

LON:RMG opened at GBX 578.80 ($7.56) on Friday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,743.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

