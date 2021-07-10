Royale Finance Price Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $722,879.59 and $151,305.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00114576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00161834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.91 or 1.00080607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.47 or 0.00946759 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

