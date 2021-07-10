RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of RPM opened at $90.52 on Friday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

