RSK Infrastructure Framework Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $122.52 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00115377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00162016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.19 or 1.00147301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00943703 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

