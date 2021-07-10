Ruler Protocol Price Hits $33.63 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 56.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $33.63 or 0.00100250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $125,744.69 and $101,059.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00115749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00161869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,512.68 or 0.99898407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00944725 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

