Rupee Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 52.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Rupee has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $53,199.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00060696 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 122% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,864,050 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

