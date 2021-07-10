Rupee Trading Down 2% This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $53,340.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00060629 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,871,000 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

