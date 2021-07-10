Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $634,789.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.52 or 0.00862013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

