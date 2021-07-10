Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.35. Ryder System posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 82,311 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 389,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

