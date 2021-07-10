SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $203,140.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00007899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00161704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.11 or 1.00037770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00945948 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 668,369 coins and its circulating supply is 641,227 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

