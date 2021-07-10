SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $13.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,333.54 or 1.00044384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.97 or 0.01245460 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00395332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00381100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006114 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004709 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

