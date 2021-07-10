SafeInsure Tops One Day Volume of $64.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $170,788.74 and $64.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023262 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003245 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001325 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001181 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,100,530 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.