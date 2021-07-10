Safex Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $652.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $652.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019729 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars.

