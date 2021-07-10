Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Safran alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $35.58 on Friday. Safran has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.