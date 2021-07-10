SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

