salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.28 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $25.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $181.93 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.47.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,954 shares of company stock worth $89,929,356 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.