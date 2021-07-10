SALT Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $25,983.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00876931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00044216 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

