Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.75

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and traded as low as $23.40. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 26,406 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.