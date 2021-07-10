Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

