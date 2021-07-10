Savix Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $251,043.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $4.17 or 0.00012502 BTC on popular exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $271,783.01 and approximately $251,043.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Savix has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00876931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00044216 BTC.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 111,237 coins and its circulating supply is 65,141 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

