SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,028 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SBA Communications worth $58,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.33. 421,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,763. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.75 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $332.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.05.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.45.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

