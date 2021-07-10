Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.96% of Schrödinger worth $51,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Schrödinger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 48,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $3,601,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $3,025,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,081,786 shares of company stock valued at $80,054,404 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,068. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -423.20 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

