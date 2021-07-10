Scorum Coins Market Cap Tops $160,249.53 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $160,249.53 and $3,371.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00115168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00162321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,571.33 or 1.00036672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.74 or 0.00952755 BTC.

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

