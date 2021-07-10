ScPrime (SCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,756.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.71 million and $1,756.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,018,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,335,055 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

