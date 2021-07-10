Scry.info 1-Day Volume Reaches $47,667.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $47,667.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

