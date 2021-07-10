SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.28). SeaSpine reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SPNE. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SeaSpine by 124.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,829 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,417,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 284,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

