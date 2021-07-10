Secret (SCRT) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $74.11 million and $385,613.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00373571 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013649 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.91 or 0.01561050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 188,045,489 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

