Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.50. Security Federal shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2,036 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

