Seedify.fund Price Reaches $0.55 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $253,300.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00114323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00161969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,370.74 or 1.00156010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.79 or 0.00947782 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

