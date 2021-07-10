Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $67.39 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 69.9% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $67.39 million and $33.54 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00042544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007322 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003006 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

