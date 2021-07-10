Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Head to Head Analysis

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Sequential Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Sequential Brands Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sequential Brands Group and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequential Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82

FIGS has a consensus price target of $41.91, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given FIGS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FIGS is more favorable than Sequential Brands Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequential Brands Group -99.57% -19.88% -2.37% FIGS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and FIGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequential Brands Group $89.81 million 0.25 -$89.42 million N/A N/A FIGS $263.11 million 25.96 N/A N/A N/A

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Sequential Brands Group.

Summary

FIGS beats Sequential Brands Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI. The company promotes, markets, and licenses its brands through various distribution channels, including to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

