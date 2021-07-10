Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 575,819 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 2.85% of Seres Therapeutics worth $53,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of MCRB stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 779,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

