Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,233. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,063,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after buying an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 869,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 134.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 202,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

