ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $611.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $566.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.16, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $390.84 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

