Sharder (SS) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market capitalization of $591,539.16 and approximately $64,230.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.40 or 0.00875283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044841 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.