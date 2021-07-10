SHIBA INU Reaches Market Cap of $3.02 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $3.02 billion and $310.67 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00162147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,488.69 or 1.00118415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.22 or 0.00942390 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

