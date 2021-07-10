Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $500,293.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00014236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00113704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00162501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.66 or 1.00173611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.10 or 0.00955140 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

