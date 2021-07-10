SHIELD Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $102,860.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

