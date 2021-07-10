Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.01 Million

Analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report sales of $127.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.70 million and the highest is $129.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $509.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $521.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $923.40 million, with estimates ranging from $812.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million.

SFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $748.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.76. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.