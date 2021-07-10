Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Shift Technologies worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

SFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In related news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $748.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.76. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

