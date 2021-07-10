Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 226,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 129.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 612,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,204,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

